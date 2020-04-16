Commission expects surge in M&A after Covid-19 crisis

The Competition Commission is expecting a surge in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) once the lockdown, aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus has been lifted.

The commission is a key statutory body, mandated to investigate and evaluate restrictive business practices, abuse of dominant positions and M&A.

Analysts suggest that the financial crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic will put large, mature and cash-flush companies in a prime position to buy out their competitors.

The outbreak of the highly contagious and potentially deadly virus has led to a sudden stop in deal-making globally as the pandemic continues to cause pandemonium in financial markets.

In March, Reuters reported that global M&A activity plunged 28% in the first quarter to its lowest level since 2016 as the devastating economic effects of the pandemic took hold, compounding a slow start to the year for deal-makers.

Commission spokesperson Sipho Ngwema told Business Day on Thursday that while there has been some deal-making in recent months, there has been a marked decrease in M&A since the outbreak of the disease and subsequent lockdown.

“We have seen a decrease in mergers during the lockdown but are anticipating an increase in activity as the economy is opened up. We will deal with matters as they arise,” Ngwema said.

In terms of avoiding or limiting job losses when companies merge, Ngwema said the commission “will deal with each case on its merits”.

University of Stellenbosch Business School visiting lecturer in corporate finance, Brett Hamilton, said it is clear that the Covid-19 pandemic will lead to business failures, with the SA Reserve Bank estimating an additional 1,600 business insolvencies this year, while the “fattest” — those with the strongest cash reserves — would likely survive.

Hamilton, a director at First River Capital, said cash flow is “the lifeblood of any organisation” but the lockdown has severely restricted businesses’ ability to generate cash through operations, and that accessing cash through debt or equity investment is limited in the current economic climate, and possibly unwise.

The latest downgrade of SA’s credit rating to sub-investment grade by Moody’s severely restricts the country’s access to debt and has seen a spike in the cost of debt, he said, noting that the SA 10-year government bond yield reached a maximum of 12.36% on March 24 compared with a low of 7.9% in 2018.

“So, debt may do more harm than good during these times, even with the debt relief pledges made by banks,” Hamilton said.

This leaves “Alpha companies — large, mature and cash-flush — in a prime position to weather the storm, buy out their competitors and continue to invest for growth after the pandemic”, he said.

“Markets will become more concentrated and the position of incumbents more entrenched. The business world will look different after the pandemic and it will most likely fall on governments to regulate the new ‘Alphas’ to ensure better competition. If it should do so, and how it should be achieved, remains to be seen,”

