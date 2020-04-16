PODCAST | How Covid-19 affects Business in Africa

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we look at how Covid-19 has affected Africa’s economies.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Neville Mandimika, an economist and fixed income strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. Mandimika starts off by explaining the different transmission mechanisms that will affect African economies during the crisis. From commodity prices to exchange rates, African countries will definitely feel the influence of Covid-19, he says.

He also explains how African governments have done their best to get social distancing implemented, though they have approached lockdown in different ways. Whereas in SA people have been told to stay home, there is greater freedom of movement in countries such as Nigeria where a strict lockdown has only been imposed on Logos and Abuja.