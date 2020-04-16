Economy

PODCAST | How Covid-19 affects Business in Africa

Countries on the continent are handling the coronavirus outbreak in different ways

16 April 2020 - 11:02 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: KATERYNA KOM/123RF
Picture: KATERYNA KOM/123RF

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we look at how Covid-19 has affected Africa’s economies.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Neville Mandimika, an economist and fixed income strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. Mandimika starts off by explaining the different transmission mechanisms that will affect African economies during the crisis. From commodity prices to exchange rates, African countries will definitely feel the influence of Covid-19, he says.

He also explains how African governments have done their best to get social distancing implemented, though they have approached lockdown in different ways. Whereas in SA people have been told to stay home, there is greater freedom of movement in countries such as Nigeria where a strict lockdown has only been imposed on Logos and Abuja.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza.
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza.
Image: DOROTHY KGOSI

Mandimika says he expects to see some growth, albeit small, in countries such as Kenya and Ghana. This is because growth prospects for those geographies were already relatively high before the pandemic took hold. A contraction is expected across the continent but those regions are likely to fare better, he said.

One of the biggest considerations for SA corporations with operations in other African countries is currency fluctuations, Mandimika says. Are exchange rates going to rise or fall? No-one knows for sure but that is an immediate issue that companies should be keeping an eye on, he says, though certain states have managed their exchange rates.

The discussion also looks at the effects of global oil prices on various countries, the policy responses of central banks and governments to Covid-19 and possible time frames for a recovery, which until a cure or vaccine is created, remains an unknown.

