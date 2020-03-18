Joburg starts wide-ranging lockdown to get ahead of Covid-19

The city of Johannesburg, the most populous in SA, has called on restaurants and bars to cease operations immediately as local authorities rush to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While there are no legal requirements at this stage to call for the closure of public entertainment areas in SA, the call is among measures proposed by the city on Wednesday.

“The city has also decided to strongly encourage bars, nightclubs, taverns, restaurants, cinemas and other areas of public entertainment to immediately cease operations and limit themselves to providing off-premise consumption,” a statement released by mayor Geoff Makhubo said.

The call comes hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa in a media briefing following a meeting with all political parties represented in parliament urged a limitation of alcohol consumption and said an announcement would be made soon about taverns and nightclubs.

A national state of disaster was declared on Sunday by Ramaphosa as the infection rate of the novel coronavirus rose in SA. Gauteng is the province that has the highest number of infections to date.

“Given that the city has a population of 5.5-million residents, mostly in high-density settlements and with a significant population located in informal settlements, this warrants the implementation of drastic yet responsible interventions to prevent a potential rapid spread that could affect millions in a short space of time and have devastating effects on the capacity of our health facilities and personnel to respond,” Makhubo said.

Makhhubo said the city’s approach is to prevent, contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 through efficient and equitable deployment of resources to the most vulnerable areas, particularly informal and densely populated settlements.

The city’s 79 clinics have all received protective equipment, while personnel have been briefed on how to manage suspected or confirmed cases in line with the national and provincial protocols. Health teams are being deployed to support the elderly and vulnerable people throughout the city.

Makhubo said all events approved by the joint operations centre of the city have been cancelled and approvals provided have been revoked in line with the president’s pronouncement on events and gatherings exceeding 100 people.

He said the Joburg, Soweto and Roodepoort Theatres have been directed to postpone all shows and activities until further notice, while all public swimming pools, recreational and civic centres, stadiums, libraries and sporting facilities are to be closed until further notice. This includes the Johannesburg Zoo.

The city will also “drastically” scale down operations for the metro bus and Rea Vaya bus services to one person per two-seater, and two people per three-seater bench.

Makhubo said all buses will be sanitised once every 24-hours and washed twice a day, while cash payments for trips will be suspended.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za