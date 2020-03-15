Cyril Ramaphosa declares national disaster to combat Covid-19

The JSE had rebounded earlier in the day, in line with US and European markets, after the US Federal Reserve said it would inject $1.5-trillion into the US financial system in an attempt to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus, before turning weaker by the close. The latest move by the Fed comes as investors look to central banks to provide some support amid concerns about the economic effects of the virus.

Covid-19 has raced around the globe since it first emerged in China in late December, and by Sunday evening the total number of cases had risen past 162,690 with more than 6,065 deaths, in 146 countries and regions, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker. Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, excluding China.

While most cases are mild, the respiratory disease can cause acute illness and death, with the elderly and people with underlying conditions at greatest risk. The World Health Organisation (WHO) currently estimates the case fatality rate, based on reported cases and deaths, stands at 3.4%.

The pandemic has rattled financial markets, disrupted global trade and travel and seen a growing number of countries impose increasingly aggressive measures to try and slow the transmission of Covid-19. These restrictions have disrupted global supply chains and seen a growing number of countries shutter businesses in an attempt to contain the virus.

US President Donald Trump, who declared a national emergency last week, has extended restrictions on non-US citizens travelling from the European Union to include the UK and the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.

On Saturday Spain followed Italy’s lead and announced an unprecedented national lockdown, restricting 47-million people to their homes, except for essential work or to buy food and medicines, or to seek healthcare. Italy, which is at the centre of Europe’s outbreak, has the second highest number of cases in the world after China. By Sunday it had more than 21,000 cases, and had recorded over 1,440 deaths. It instituted a lockdown on March 9.

With Odwa Mjo and Reuters.

