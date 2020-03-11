National

President re-establishes National Security Council

Cyril Ramaphoa, who will also chair the NSC, says its purpose is to ‘ensure better co-ordination of the intelligence and security-related functions of the state’

11 March 2020 - 14:46 Pieter van der Merwe
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has re-established the National Security Council (NSC), which aims to improve intelligence and security co-ordination to ensure SA’s security, the government has announced.

According to a notice in the Government Gazette, the president, who will also chair the NSC, signed the proclamation on February 27. The NSC, which last sat during former president Thabo Mbeki’s administration, was approved by the cabinet in December.

The re-introduction of the NSC was initially announced during Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address in 2019 as one of the steps his administration planned to take “to reconstitute a professional national intelligence capability” after years of abuse, politicisation and graft at the State Security Agency (SSA).

The NSC, Ramaphosa told a joint sitting of parliament, is to “ensure better co-ordination of the intelligence and security related functions of the state”.

As per the recommendations by the high-level review panel into the SSA, the NSC has been tasked with, among other things, approving a national security strategy. The panel said this strategy should form the “basis for redefining and refining the concepts, values, policies, practices and architecture involved in SA’s approach to security”.

Gareth Newham, head of the justice and violence prevention programme at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), said the establishment could be a positive development. 

“We should expect that a national security threat assessment and the methodology used to determine it is published regularly and that space be allowed for public input,” Newham told Business Day.

He warned, however, that if the NSC simply made vague statements about what constitutes a threat — without any evidence — “then we are not going to see any improvement in our deteriorating public safety situation”.

The NSC is also tasked with co-ordinating the work of the various security services in the country and receiving intelligence reports and, in turn, instructing those structures “to attend to matters of national security, as required”.

Newham said the ISS views SA’s “dysfunctional criminal justice system” as the single biggest threat to national security. He recommended a complete overhaul, including the removal of corrupt or incompetent senior officials. The political heads of many of these institutions will form part of the council.

The NSC, which operates at executive level, is constituted by the president and his deputy, along with the ministers of defence, state security, police, international relations, home affairs, finance, justice, and co-operative governance.

According to the gazetted notice, the committee will be supported by the SA National Security Secretariat, which is comprised of the directors-general of those departments, along with a security adviser to the president, a co-ordinator for intelligence, the chief of the defence force, as well as the secretary of defence.

vandermerwep@businesslive.co.za

