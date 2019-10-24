DA and Mkhwebane square up over claims she was a ‘state-capture spy’
Public protector wants the party and its MPs to retract and apologise for their allegations
24 October 2019 - 20:23
The courts will hear an appeal by the DA related to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s case against the party and its MPs Glynnis Breytenbach and Werner Horn for suggesting more than three years ago that she was a spy appointed to perpetuate the “state capture” of the office of the watchdog by then-president Jacob Zuma.
Mkhwebane says she is not seeking monetary damages from the DA, but wants the party and its MPs to retract and apologise for their allegations, which she says have tarnished her and her office’s dignity and made it difficult for South Africans to trust her.
