National Tito Mboweni set for a fight with unions over cuts Finance minister announced a plan to cut baseline spending by R261bn over three years

Tito Mboweni, who once served as labour minister under Nelson Mandela, has set himself up for a fight with the ANC’s trade union allies by announcing a huge cut to the public-sector wage bill as part of efforts to fix government finances.

In a press conference before he delivered his second budget speech in Cape Town on Wednesday, the finance minister acknowledged as much, saying he was confident that “eventually the government and public-service workers would find each other”.