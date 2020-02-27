budget 2020
PUBLIC WAGE BILL: Tito dares to tackle the unions
Mboweni picks a fight with labour: he wants to slash wages of public servants by R160bn over the medium term
27 February 2020 - 11:00
The government has conceded that it cannot afford to pay state workers their full salaries in the 2020 financial year, prompting a potentially politically explosive showdown with unions.
In his budget, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced a slash to the wage bill of R160bn over the medium term, and said the government would review a three-year wage deal that is already in place.
