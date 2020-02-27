Special Reports budget 2020 PUBLIC WAGE BILL: Tito dares to tackle the unions Mboweni picks a fight with labour: he wants to slash wages of public servants by R160bn over the medium term BL PREMIUM

The government has conceded that it cannot afford to pay state workers their full salaries in the 2020 financial year, prompting a potentially politically explosive showdown with unions.

In his budget, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced a slash to the wage bill of R160bn over the medium term, and said the government would review a three-year wage deal that is already in place.