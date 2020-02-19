New preferential public procurement system will provide flexibility, says Treasury
The draft bill proposes to establish a public procurement regulator within the Treasury
19 February 2020 - 20:23
UPDATED 19 February 2020 - 21:25
A draft bill that will create a single regulatory framework for procurement by national, provincial and local government, as well as state-owned entities, will also open the way for a revamped system of preferential procurement.
In terms of the Public Procurement Bill, which was gazetted on Wednesday for public comment, the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act and its points-based system will be repealed and replaced by a framework for the preferential treatment of previously disadvantaged groups.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now