National New preferential public procurement system will provide flexibility, says Treasury The draft bill proposes to establish a public procurement regulator within the Treasury

A draft bill that will create a single regulatory framework for procurement by national, provincial and local government, as well as state-owned entities, will also open the way for a revamped system of preferential procurement.

In terms of the Public Procurement Bill, which was gazetted on Wednesday for public comment, the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act and its points-based system will be repealed and replaced by a framework for the preferential treatment of previously disadvantaged groups.