Pravin Gordhan still calls the shots at SAA Despite being in business rescue, the Public Finance Management Act is still in play, so some decisions need government permission

The business rescue practitioners of SAA must still get the permission of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan for fundamental decisions related to the restructuring of the airline.

This is because SAA is governed by both the Companies Act and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), which requires the permission of the executive authority for a range of transactions and decisions. Usually, the business rescue practitioner assumes both the authority of the board and the executive management, which are mechanisms to provide creditors with the assurance that objective decisions are made.