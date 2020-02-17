Why SA doesn’t need a sovereign wealth fund now

New ideas are hard to come by, so it was a case of déjà vu for many investors when President Cyril Ramaphosa again touted the idea of a state-owned SA bank and sovereign wealth fund.

The desire for the country’s wealth, minerals, land and its banks to be owned and shared by all South Africans harks back to 1955, when the ANC and allies adopted the Freedom Charter. The government proposed a sovereign wealth fund as early as 2010, while plans to form a state bank that will improve access to credit, are yet to get off the ground.

But now is not seen as the right time to push them through. The government’s coffers are all but dry and its debt levels worryingly high. Besides, most state-owned entities are in disarray — their finances plundered after years of corruption and mismanagement.

“To actually talk about a sovereign wealth fund in our context really is quite honestly a distraction,” said Cas Coovadia, MD of the Banking Association SA. “What we’ve got to concentrate on is getting our negative fiscal situation sorted out. It should be taken off the table.”

The National Treasury shot down the idea of a state-owned bank last year, telling parliament that it would be hard to justify in the absence of major market failures. At least 90% of adults use some form of financial service, the Treasury said, citing a 2018 report by the Finmark Trust. Also, only 1% of South Africans made use of the national post office’s financial-services arm Postbank.

“Government should be getting smaller and reducing SOEs, not creating new ones,” said Chris Eddy, head of investments at 10X Investments.

Ramaphosa is leaving the details to finance minister Tito Mboweni when he presents his budget speech later this month.