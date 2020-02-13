National

PIC concerned about suggestions that it will bail out Eskom

The Public Investment Corporation voices concern about reports of its involvement in a proposed bailout of Eskom, as it hasn’t been consulted

13 February 2020 - 11:24 karl gernetzky
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) said on Thursday that it is concerned about not being consulted regarding a proposed R250bn bailout for ailing state electricity utility Eskom.

The PIC said it is willing to engage about a solution for ensuring that Eskom does not pose a systemic risk to SA’s economy, but that it is also obligated to prudently manage the money of its clients.

Union federation Cosatu has proposed a plan to use R250bn of pension money managed by the PIC to pay down Eskom’s debt in return for a range of undertakings by the government, which has been received favourably by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Business Day reported earlier in February.

Cosatu has suggested that about 7% of the R2.2-trillion managed by the PIC, together with contributions from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and Development Bank of Southern Africa, be invested in a special-purpose vehicle that would take over R250bn of Eskom’s debt.

“Should the PIC receive a proposal to further invest in Eskom, the PIC will follow its governance process as outlined in the investment mandates to arrive at a decision,” the PIC said in a statement.

With Claudi Mailovich

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Inquiry outcome needs to push PIC in right direction to benefit the economy

Findings of the commission should safeguard the role of the Public Investment Corporation as a developmental investor
Opinion
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: Whichever way the Eskom problem is solved, the taxpayer is the loser

The government’s social partners have showed strong commitment to tackling the challenges at the power supplier
Opinion
2 days ago

Cosatu’s rescue plan not the way to go, warns BNP Paribas

The proposal amounts to little more than reshuffling the state’s contingent liabilities by stealth, says BNP Paribas, joining other sceptics of the ...
Economy
2 days ago

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.