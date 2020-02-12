National Labour puts brakes on its Eskom rescue plan Disquiet grows among labour on the implications of using pension money to pay the utility’s debt BL PREMIUM

Trade union federation Cosatu has put the brakes on talks on a social compact to save Eskom as disquiet grows in organised labour about the implications of using pension money to pay down Eskom’s debt.

It is no longer expected that President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the framework agreement in his state of the nation address on Thursday evening, but will report on progress made in talks over the past 10 days with business and labour.