Cosatu's R250bn gamble We asked Cosatu parliamentary officer Matthew Parks whether the union federation has actually pitched the idea to the organisations that steward public pensions: the Government Employees Pension Fund and the PIC

Cosatu’s proposal to take about R250bn of mostly pension money to house over half of Eskom’s debt has been met with howls of protest from the country’s savers, even as it has found favour in the presidency. We asked Cosatu parliamentary officer Matthew Parks whether the union federation had actually pitched the idea to the organisations that steward public pensions: the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and the Public Investment Corp (PIC).

MP: Look, that’ll come. Our first thing is that we need to have an intervention in Eskom, as a nation.