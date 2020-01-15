National

Malegapuru Makgoba appointed Eskom interim chair

The leading scientist and academic joined the Eskom board as a non-executive director in 2018

15 January 2020 - 19:26 Lisa Steyn
Malegapuru Makgoba. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF KWAZULU NATAL
Malegapuru Makgoba. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF KWAZULU NATAL

Malegapuru William Makgoba has been appointed as interim Eskom chair, the department of public enterprises announced on Wednesday.

Makgoba, a leading scientist and academic, joined the Eskom board as a non-executive director in 2018.  

The appointment comes five days after Jabu Mabuza stepped down from the post following a raft of load-shedding by the troubled power utility despite promises it would keep the lights on until January 13.

The department said the government is in the process of reconfiguring the Eskom board with an appropriate mix of electricity industry, engineering and corporate governance experience, as previously announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

Makgoba’s appointment as interim chair “is consistent with the government’s commitment to good governance and the stability of the company”,  the department said.

