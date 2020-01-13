CAROL PATON: Mabuza and Mashatile light the torches of a lynching
What the deputy president intended with his remarks was not to make Ramaphosa look less bad but to drop in Pravin Gordhan’s name
13 January 2020 - 17:18
The ANC’s national general council (NGC), which is to be held in June, lurched abruptly closer last Thursday when Deputy President David Mabuza quietly lit the fire that is now engulfing public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.
It will soon also engulf President Cyril Ramaphosa, and looks like it will mark the beginning of the end of his presidency of the ANC after only one unimpressive term.
