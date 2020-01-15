LUMKILE MONDI: A good innings by Mabuza on a bumpy pitch
15 January 2020 - 14:18
Jabu Mabuza’s resignation as Eskom chair showed integrity and a selfless willingness to serve SA.
His appointment was serendipitous: following then president Jacob Zuma’s appointment of Des van Rooyen as finance minister on December 9 2015 after the sacking of Nhlanhla Nene, Cas Coovadia of the Banking Association SA, Colin Coleman from Goldman Sachs and the leadership of Business Leadership SA — led by Mabuza — got out of the boardroom and engaged the ANC on the economic costs of the appointment, and the need for a finance minister who could network with global finance capital and multilateral institutions.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.