Ethiopia to build new $5bn airport in 2020

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines will start constructing a new $5bn airport later in 2020, its CEO was quoted as saying on Wednesday, as the rapidly expanding carrier outgrows capacity at its base in Addis Ababa.

The airport, which will cover an area of 35km², will be built in Bishoftu, a town 39km southeast of the capital, and have the capacity to handle 100-million passengers a year, the state-run Ethiopian News Agency quoted Tewolde Gebremariam as saying.

“Bole Airport is not going to accommodate us; we have a beautiful expansion project. The airport looks very beautiful and very large but with the way that we are growing, in about three or four years we are going to be full,” Tewolde said.

Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa has a capacity of about 19-million passengers annually.