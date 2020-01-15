Companies

Ethiopia to build new $5bn airport in 2020

New facility will be located in the town of Bishoftu, 35km southeast of the capital Addis Ababa

15 January 2020 - 19:16 Agency Staff
Picture: MAS AGUNG WILIS/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: MAS AGUNG WILIS/GETTY IMAGES

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines will start constructing a new $5bn airport later in 2020, its CEO was quoted as saying on Wednesday, as the rapidly expanding carrier outgrows capacity at its base in Addis Ababa.

The airport, which will cover an area of 35km², will be built in Bishoftu, a town 39km southeast of the capital, and have the capacity to handle 100-million passengers a year, the state-run Ethiopian News Agency quoted Tewolde Gebremariam as saying.

“Bole Airport is not going to accommodate us; we have a beautiful expansion project. The airport looks very beautiful and very large but with the way that we are growing, in about three or four years we are going to be full,” Tewolde said.

Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa has a capacity of about 19-million passengers annually.

Tewolde noted that the price tag of the new airport was higher than the $4bn cost of building the still-to-be-completed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile, with the projected passenger numbers topping those at Dubai’s international airport. He did not give details of how the construction would be funded, nor who would build the new airport. The Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation quoted Tewolde as saying construction will start in the next six months.

State-owned Ethiopian Airlines, which competes with large Middle East carriers to connect long-haul passengers, has built a patchwork of African routes from its hub in Addis Ababa to fly customers towards expanding Asian markets. It has 116 aircraft in its fleet and its net profit rose to $260m in its 2018/2019 financial year from $207.2m a year earlier. 

Reuters

Delta profits from rival airlines hamstrung by the Boeing 737 MAX

Delta Air Lines reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat estimates and generated $4.2m of free cash flow for 2019
Companies
1 day ago

BA owner complains about UK taxpayers bailing out Flybe

IAG has filed a complaint with the EU about the UK government bailing out the failing regional airline, calling it a ‘blatant misuse of public funds’
World
3 hours ago

New Boeing CEO David Calhoun calls on employees to ‘rebuild trust’

Deteriorating relations between Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration were the main factors in former CEO Dennis Muilenburg’s ousting
Companies
1 day ago

Ryanair CEO’s big bonus and the Boeing 737 MAX factor

Michael O'Leary may yet get his €99m bonus, through absolutely no effort of his own, writes Chris Bryant
Companies
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

DIANNA GAMES: Deals worth R1-trillion signed at Africa’s investment marketplace

Opinion

Ethiopia to use funds from partial privatisation to pay down debt

World / Africa

Ethiopia’s man of the moment

Features / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.