Minerals Council SA calls for action to ease power shortages

The Minerals Council SA said the insecurity in power supplies plus rapidly increasing costs were at the forefront of the constraints on the economy and mining industry.

The council said in a statement ahead of a meeting with Ramaphosa and other government leaders: “The government and Eskom should be contracting in, at the least cost possible, any extra renewable energy from existing wind and solar plant that are sitting idle.”

The industry body also said the government should tackle red tape, which is holding up significant additional power that could be brought on stream to bridge the gap.

In December, mines across SA shut down after flooding triggered stage 6 blackouts — the highest ever — threatening the key export sector. The government also blamed isolated cases of sabotage.

The mining industry contributed R351bn to the South African economy in 2018, the Minerals Council has said, or about 7% of GDP.

Eskom supplies more than 90% of the country's power, but its creaking fleet of coal-fired plants has struggled to meet electricity demand.

Executives of the power utility have blamed the lack of critical midlife maintenance under previous management and analysts say the government needs to procure more generating capacity fast.