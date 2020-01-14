WATCH: Why many more dark days remain ahead for Eskom

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is calling for ailing power utility to be moved from the public enterprises department to the energy department to deal with its challenges.

This in the wake of Jabu Mabuza’s resignation as chair of the Eskom board, bringing to seven the number of chairs the state-owned entity has had over the past 12 years.

Business Day TV caught up with energy analyst Chris Yelland to talk about the state of the utility.