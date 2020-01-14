National NEWS ANALYSIS: Snowed-under Zondo seeks to narrow graft inquiry only to Madonsela report BL PREMIUM

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has indicated that he is likely to narrow the scope of his inquiry into state capture — and the officials and politicians implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal may be the biggest beneficiaries of that decision.

That’s because Zondo’s plan to scale back his commission’s investigations to focus on issues within the limits defined by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her state of capture report will result in the possible exclusion of the looting of VBS Mutual Bank from the topics the inquiry investigates.