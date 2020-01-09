Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: Whistleblower spills the beans on Bain The company that devastated Sars and played a key role in plotting state capture may find itself having to answer a few difficult questions BL PREMIUM

The role played by a Boston-based consultancy in the destruction of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has been well documented, but a former employee of Bain now threatens to lift the lid on the company’s role in the broader state capture project. Athol Williams, who was tasked with restoring the company’s image after the Sars debacle, has now revealed the manner in which Bain has tried to hide its role in state capture during the tenure of its former SA head, Vittorio Massone, who was whisked off to Italy in 2018 under the guise of "illness" and has not been heard of since.

Massone rather nonchalantly revealed the nature of Bain’s work at Sars while giving evidence at the inquiry into tax administration and governance at the agency, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent.