JUSTICE MALALA: Remember those promises, Cyril?
13 January 2020 - 08:46
It boggles the mind why journalists, analysts, business leaders and so many others who are interested in the future of our country still listen to the ANC’s January 8 statements. These long, wordy statements are worse than election manifestos: produced with much fanfare and discarded within minutes of being read out.
I will not even pretend to analyse this past weekend’s speech delivered in Kimberley. I am going back to 2018 to illustrate my point.
