Opinion / Columnists JUSTICE MALALA: Remember those promises, Cyril? BL PREMIUM

It boggles the mind why journalists, analysts, business leaders and so many others who are interested in the future of our country still listen to the ANC’s January 8 statements. These long, wordy statements are worse than election manifestos: produced with much fanfare and discarded within minutes of being read out.

I will not even pretend to analyse this past weekend’s speech delivered in Kimberley. I am going back to 2018 to illustrate my point.