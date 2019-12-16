PROSECUTION
SA presses UAE to sign treaty to extradite Guptas
16 December 2019 - 23:13
A high-level SA government delegation wants to meet United Arab Emirates (UAE) officials to determine why that country has not yet ratified an extradition treaty.
The treaty has been in the making for years and is widely seen as being crucial if the controversial Gupta family is to be prosecuted in SA for their alleged involvement in the state capture project, the country’s biggest post-apartheid political scandal.
