National NEWS ANALYSIS: Estina: is the long arm of the law finally catching up with the Guptas? National prosecuting authority says the state has managed to obtain all the bank statements it needs for an indictment BL PREMIUM

The Estina dairy scam case was meant to be a hallmark “state capture” prosecution that would ensure justice for dozens of poor black farmers robbed of state funding that was earmarked for their empowerment but reportedly ended up partly funding a lavish Gupta family wedding.

Instead, the case against a Gupta family member and associates was dropped in November 2018 — because the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was unable to obtain bank statements it needed as evidence from the United Arab Emirates. As a result, it was unable to finalise its indictment.