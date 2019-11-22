National NEWS ANALYSIS: Is Mkhwebane trying to help Zuma with Sars move? Analyst sees that as the only reason she approached Sars and not Zuma for information BL PREMIUM

Questions must be asked about how and why Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating allegations that former president Jacob Zuma received illicit payments from a security company owned by businessman and ANC funder Roy Moodley.

EFF leader Julius Malema was the first person to make public the allegation that Zuma had received a monthly payment of R1m from Royal Security, owned by Moodley, during the first months of his presidency. Malema made the allegation at the EFF’s 2016 manifesto launch in Limpopo.