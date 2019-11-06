Thales turns to top court over stay of prosecution in Zuma graft trial
06 November 2019 - 19:13
The French arms company Thales, accused of bribing former president Jacob Zuma, has approached the Constitutional Court to challenge a ruling that will force it and Zuma to face trial, on the basis that it will not receive a fair trial.
In documents filed at the Constitutional Court on Friday, former Thales vice-president of dispute resolution and risk Christine Guerrier said the company has turned to SA’s highest court because “unnecessary time and cost wastage will he avoided if this court were to consider this matter”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.