National Thales turns to top court over stay of prosecution in Zuma graft trial

The French arms company Thales, accused of bribing former president Jacob Zuma, has approached the Constitutional Court to challenge a ruling that will force it and Zuma to face trial, on the basis that it will not receive a fair trial.

In documents filed at the Constitutional Court on Friday, former Thales vice-president of dispute resolution and risk Christine Guerrier said the company has turned to SA’s highest court because “unnecessary time and cost wastage will he avoided if this court were to consider this matter”.