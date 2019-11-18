Jacob Zuma’s appeal has no prospect of success, NPA argues
Pietermaritzburg High Court urged to dismiss bid by former president
18 November 2019 - 20:09
Former president Jacob Zuma has no prospect of convincing an appeal court that political interference in his corruption prosecution violated his rights to a fair trial, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says.
The NPA said on Monday it is “not in the interests of justice” for Zuma’s appeal against the dismissal of his application for a permanent stay of his prosecution to be heard, and urged the Pietermaritzburg High Court to dismiss it outright.
