Tito Mboweni dismisses EFF’s taunt that he is a Harvard puppet
Minister says more than 50 people contributed to the Treasury’s economic paper
23 October 2019 - 19:01
Finance minister Tito Mboweni rejected suggestions by EFF MPs in the National Assembly on Wednesday that three Harvard professors had played a dominant role in the formulation of the Treasury’s recent economic paper.
Answering a question by EFF MP Floyd Shivambu, Mboweni said the contributions by the three Harvard professors — Ricardo Hausmann, Robert Lawrence and Dani Rodrik — were among more than 50 contributions made during three colloquiums which included SA professors, private sector economists, Reserve Bank economists, farmers and other business people.
