National Tito Mboweni dismisses EFF’s taunt that he is a Harvard puppet Minister says more than 50 people contributed to the Treasury’s economic paper BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni rejected suggestions by EFF MPs in the National Assembly on Wednesday that three Harvard professors had played a dominant role in the formulation of the Treasury’s recent economic paper.

Answering a question by EFF MP Floyd Shivambu, Mboweni said the contributions by the three Harvard professors — Ricardo Hausmann, Robert Lawrence and Dani Rodrik — were among more than 50 contributions made during three colloquiums which included SA professors, private sector economists, Reserve Bank economists, farmers and other business people.