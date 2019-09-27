Economy

Cyril Ramaphosa appoints advisory council to ignite the economy

The Economic Advisory Council will start work on October 1

27 September 2019 - 16:47 LUYOLO MKENTANE
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed his Economic Advisory Council, tasked with developing economic policies to help rejuvenate the embattled SA economy.

The presidency said on Friday that the council will start work on October 1.

Among other things, the council is aimed at ensuring “greater coherence and consistency” in the implementation of economic policy, and advising the president and the government on the development and implementation of economic policies that will assist in kick-starting growth of the economy, which is expected to grow 0.6% in 2019.

The structure will be supported by a secretariat from the National Treasury, and the policy and research services in the presidency. “It will meet quarterly at first and will, in due course, decide on timelines that will best enable deliberations among council members and the council’s interface with the president,” the presidency said.

“The council is further expected to establish clear protocols for engaging with other critical structures, such as the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).”

The council members are:

  • Prof Benno Ndulu, the former governor of the Bank of Tanzania
  • Wits lecturer. Prof Mzukisi Qobo
  • Dani Rodrik, professor of international political economy at the John F Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University
  • University College London’s Prof Mariana Mazzucato, who is also a member of the UN committee for development policy
  • FNB chief economist, Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya
  • Agricultural Business Chamber of SA chief economist and Business Day columnist, Wandile Sihlobo
  • Development economist and Business Day columnist, Ayabonga Cawe
  • Former deputy governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Renosi Mokate
  • Wits University professor of macro-economics Kenneth Creamer
  • UCT director of the graduate school of development policy and practice, Prof Alan Hirsch
  • University of Stellenbosch public finance management lecturer, Prof Tania Ajam
  • UCT professor of economics and director of the institution’s development policy research unit, Prof Haroon Bhorat
  • Former Competition Commission chief economist, Liberty Mncube
  • Infrastructure and regulatory economist, Grové Steyn
  • UJ professor of economics and econometrics, Fiona Tregenna
  • Former chief policy analyst in the presidency’s policy co-ordination and advisory service, Prof Vusi Gumede
  • Economist Thabi Leoka
  • Wits University economist and dean of the faculty of commerce, law and management, Prof Imraan Valodia

The presidency said Ramaphosa is also finalising the appointment of a “seasoned economist and leader from West Africa” who has accepted an invitation to serve in the council.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

