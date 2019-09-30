National Tito Mboweni gives the ANC a sharp dose of reality The finance minister says if SA is to shift into a higher gear, it needs to sell some SOEs and rethink the rationale for when the state intervenes BL PREMIUM

The ANC has been given a reality check by finance minister Tito Mboweni, who gave a presentation on SA’s dire economic situation at the party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend.

Mboweni said that if the country were to shift into a higher growth gear, it needed a clear vision for the economy and a change in attitude.