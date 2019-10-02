ANC green-lights equity partners for SOEs
The NEC has endorsed a resolution to find equity partners for struggling state entities and will prioritise SAA, Eskom and Denel
02 October 2019 - 12:52
The ANC has decided to implement its long-standing resolution to introduce equity partners in key state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
The FM understands that the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting on the economy, held this week, discussed at length the party’s failure to implement policy. It is understood that an aggressive implementation of current policies was a key focus of the meeting, raised even by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
