National NEWS ANALYSIS: Constitutional Court will have to retrace footsteps to Nkandla ruling Decision will help unclog court rolls as political battles are waged in front of judges

It was more than three years ago that the Constitutional Court gave its unanimous seminal judgment on the powers of the public protector and ruled that any remedial action ordered by the watchdog body is binding, unless successfully challenged in court.

SA’s highest court will now have to return to that ruling on then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on the non-security upgrades to former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla residence in November, when it interrogates an appeal application brought, and later abandoned, by her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.