NEWS ANALYSIS: Stakes are high for directors in Moyo vs Old Mutual board Axed CEO Peter Moyo is seeking to have the executives declared delinquent

Old Mutual board chair Trevor Manuel says the battle between the insurance giant and axed CEO Peter Moyo is not just about two individuals.

During a media briefing on Friday, Manuel, who was flanked by three other board members, explained that the public war of words, which has contributed to Old Mutual losing close to 8% of its market capitalisation since Moyo’s suspension on May 24, was about doing what was right for the company in the long term.