NEWS ANALYSIS: Cool heads needed on carbon tax
Excluding Eskom and Sasol, SA's total liability is R863m in this year
23 September 2019 - 05:08
SA’s industry is in a tizz over the new carbon tax, but as independent tax experts begin to crunch the numbers in earnest, it may not be as bad as it seems.
Phase one of the carbon tax came into effect in June and ends in December 2022. The tax on direct carbon dioxide emissions is R120 a ton, but emitters automatically receive a 60% discount and can qualify for allowances which could see some pay as little as R6 a ton.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.