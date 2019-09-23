National NEWS ANALYSIS: Cool heads needed on carbon tax Excluding Eskom and Sasol, SA's total liability is R863m in this year BL PREMIUM

SA’s industry is in a tizz over the new carbon tax, but as independent tax experts begin to crunch the numbers in earnest, it may not be as bad as it seems.

Phase one of the carbon tax came into effect in June and ends in December 2022. The tax on direct carbon dioxide emissions is R120 a ton, but emitters automatically receive a 60% discount and can qualify for allowances which could see some pay as little as R6 a ton.