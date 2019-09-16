NEWS ANALYSIS: Show us evidence of graft, urges chief justice amid new attacks on judiciary
16 September 2019 - 05:04
Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng called a media conference on Friday to again address what can only be seen as another attack on the judiciary, even though he is not yet ready to call it that.
Mogoeng called on nameless and faceless accusers of corruption in the judiciary to start providing evidence for their claims, as “gratuitous allegations of corruption can only delegitimise the judiciary and imperil our constitutional democracy”.
