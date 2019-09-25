NEWS ANALYSIS: Tragic scenes lurk beneath SA’s unregulated film industry
Death of actor Odwa Shweni on a KwaZulu-Natal set has spurred calls for more protection of freelancers
25 September 2019 - 05:10
Odwa Shweni’s 40m fall to his death on a KwaZulu-Natal film set in April 2018 raised a red flag about the precarious status of freelance casts and crew.
Beneath the façade of a thriving film industry, hazardous working conditions, bullying and sexual harassment are rife.
