NEWS ANALYSIS — When ‘classified’ information shields corruption
Seasoned senior policeman Col Kobus Roelofse has for nearly a decade failed to get documents he needs for prosecution of a corruption case declassified
25 September 2019 - 05:12
It is a rarity to see a hardened policeman cry publicly.
When Col Kobus Roelofse, a senior investigator of the elite investigations unit, the Hawks, broke down on national television on Thursday, it underscored the years of frustration he faced in investigating the alleged looting of the SA Police Service’s (SAPS) crime intelligence slush fund and those high up in the unit, such as its former boss, Richard Mdluli.
