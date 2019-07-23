No reason to urgently implement protector’s Sars remedial action, court hears

There is no reason for the urgent implementation of the remedial action ordered by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, in relation to the so-called SA Revenue Service (Sars) rogue unit, the high court in Pretoria heard on Tuesday.

Advocate Wim Trengove, for Gordhan, said the conduct Mkhwebane wanted the minister to be punished for happened 10 years ago, yet she was insisting that the president and others take action against him within 30 days.

“In this case, the consideration of separation of powers operates in favour of the suspension of the implementation of the orders,” he said.

Trengove questioned whether the public protector had the right to tell the president, the speaker of the National Assembly, the head of National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the police how to exercise their duties.

The court is hearing the first part of Gordhan's application to the court to suspend the implementation of the remedial action in the report pending the actual review of the report. The public protector and the EFF are opposing the application.