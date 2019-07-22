National

Eskom to get extra R59bn from the government

The funds will come from the Revenue Fund, and the finance minister may impose conditions to be met by Eskom before any part of the amount is transferred

22 July 2019 - 17:01 Paul Burkhardt and Mike Cohen
Electricity pylons at an Eskom coal-burning power station near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Electricity pylons at an Eskom coal-burning power station near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

SA will ramp up support for ailing state-owned power utility Eskom with an additional R59bn spread over two years.

The electricity company, which is seen as the biggest threat to the nation’s economy, will get R26bn this financial year and R33bn in 2020/2021, according to a copy of a special appropriations bill seen by Bloomberg.

That’s only five months after finance minister Tito Mboweni announced a three-year R69bn cash injection for the utility. Eskom is struggling under more than R440bn of debt and expects to report another annual loss in July because of lagging demand and unreliable generation from ageing coal plants that resulted in power outages in the first quarter.

The government has vowed to help the company that provides about 95% of the nation’s power as the dire state of its finances have became clearer. President Cyril Ramaphosa said in June that the government would soon give the company a “significant portion” of the R230bn it needs over the next decade to remain solvent.

Mboweni was due to announce the additional allocations for Eskom on Tuesday.

The funds will come from the Revenue Fund, and the finance minister may impose conditions to be met by Eskom before any part of the amount is transferred, according to the document.

The Treasury declined to comment when Bloomberg called for confirmation. Reuters reported the funding earlier.

Yields on Eskom dollar securities due in 2021 climbed eight basis points on Monday to 5.12%, the highest since June 28. The yield has risen five out of the past six sessions.

“There is a disappointing lack of further detail on what the money will be used for or how it will be funded,” said Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex.

The bill does impose conditionality, but fails to indicate on what grounds, he said.

Bloomberg

