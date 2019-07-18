poisoned chalice
Eskom: Who has what it takes to do SA’s worst job?
Over the past decade, Eskom has had 12 CEOs, six chairs, 60 directors and 30 executives who, together, have cost taxpayers R514m. Some of them seemed able but hamstrung, others were downright incompetent. But with the country’s future hinging on the person who must be chosen to lead the electricity parastatal, the FM surveys the views of insiders and experts on who they think has what it takes to do SA’s worst job
18 July 2019 - 05:00
SA’s biggest problem, Eskom, will soon be leaderless as yet another CEO of the power utility bites the dust. But who could or would want to take on what is arguably the toughest job in the country?
