Eskom: Who has what it takes to do SA’s worst job?

Over the past decade, Eskom has had 12 CEOs, six chairs, 60 directors and 30 executives who, together, have cost taxpayers R514m. Some of them seemed able but hamstrung, others were downright incompetent. But with the country’s future hinging on the person who must be chosen to lead the electricity parastatal, the FM surveys the views of insiders and experts on who they think has what it takes to do SA’s worst job