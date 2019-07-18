Opinion / Between the Chains SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: No load-shedding should worry you a great deal What the absence of load-shedding this winter shows is that the economy is in much more serious trouble than we have cared to note BL PREMIUM

So winter is almost over and you haven’t had any load-shedding? And you think that means thing are going well? Think again. The fact that there’s no load-shedding should worry you a great deal. It doesn’t mean Eskom’s power stations have been fixed. Quite the contrary. It means the economy is in much worse shape than we all think. This is why.