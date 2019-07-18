SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: No load-shedding should worry you a great deal
What the absence of load-shedding this winter shows is that the economy is in much more serious trouble than we have cared to note
18 July 2019 - 05:00
So winter is almost over and you haven’t had any load-shedding? And you think that means thing are going well? Think again. The fact that there’s no load-shedding should worry you a great deal. It doesn’t mean Eskom’s power stations have been fixed. Quite the contrary. It means the economy is in much worse shape than we all think. This is why.
