‘Hands off Zuma’ supporters gather near state capture inquiry

Throngs of school pupils and military veterans marched in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Monday in support of embattled former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma is appearing at the state capture commission to respond to allegations levelled against him by several witnesses, especially around his relationship with the Gupta family.

The school pupils, some wearing Congress of South African Students (Cosas) T-shirts, marched to the Pieter Roos Park near the state capture inquiry venue at 12pm on Monday, together with members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

Cosas and MKMVA are vocal supporters of Zuma and proponents of the so-called radical economic transformation agenda that he wants to see implemented.

Earlier, members of the Black First Land First (BLF), including its leader Andile Mngxitama, embarked on a standoff with the police after being denied entry to the venue. They were later allowed access.

ANC supporters at the park held up placards showing support for the former president, with some reading “Hands off Zuma”, “What about Steinhoff” and “Gauteng is here: We support you Msholozi”; Msholozi is Zuma’s clan name.

“We are in the middle of a war. All Nasrec resolutions must be implemented,” said Gorbachev Dyodo, the Johannesburg secretary of the MKMVA.

He was referring to the ANC national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg in 2017.

At the conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected ANC leader, over Zuma’s preferred candidate for a successor, former AU commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

