Dams that supply Cape Town are slowly but surely recovering‚ up by 0.7% in the week to June 16‚ the metro council said on Tuesday.

Dams levels are now at just under half of capacity (48.7%)‚ while the city’s water consumption for the past week rose by 19-million litres a day to a total of 542-million litres a day. This is up from 523-million litres a day last week.

“It is good news to see dam levels steadily increasing for two weeks in a row. Although daily consumption has also increased slightly‚ we remain within our daily allocation of 650-million litres a day,” said mayoral committee member for water Xanthea Limberg.