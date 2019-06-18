Cape Town dams just under half full but rising steadily
Dams that supply Cape Town are slowly but surely recovering‚ up by 0.7% in the week to June 16‚ the metro council said on Tuesday.
Dams levels are now at just under half of capacity (48.7%)‚ while the city’s water consumption for the past week rose by 19-million litres a day to a total of 542-million litres a day. This is up from 523-million litres a day last week.
“It is good news to see dam levels steadily increasing for two weeks in a row. Although daily consumption has also increased slightly‚ we remain within our daily allocation of 650-million litres a day,” said mayoral committee member for water Xanthea Limberg.
"We remain cautiously optimistic that the city will receive further rain in the coming months. The city would like to thank the water warriors who continue to save this precious resource.”
At this time in 2018‚ dam levels were at just over 36%‚ said the city.
Here is a breakdown of dam levels according to the city of Cape Town website: Berg River – 73.5%; Steenbras Lower – 39.5%; Steenbras Upper – 70.4%; Theewaterskloof – 40.1%; Voëlvlei – 55.3%; and Wemmershoek – 40.4%.
TMG Digital