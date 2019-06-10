The daredevil who aims to tow an iceberg to Cape Town

Using satellite data, they will identify an iceberg that is the right size and shape and on a course for Gough Island, a tiny landmass halfway between Antarctica and Cape Town—about 2,574km from Sloane’s final destination.

Next, they will inspect the iceberg on location, using sonar and radar scans to determine its precise dimensions and check for structural flaws. If everything looks good, the team will employ two tugboats to encircle the berg in a gigantic net fashioned from Dyneema, a supermaterial that, unlike metal cables, is neutrally buoyant and also stronger and better suited for low temperatures, friction, and tension. Costing about $25m, the net will extend about 3.2km across and 18m high. It will act as a kind of belt around the belly of the iceberg, which could reach more than 70 stories below the surface of the ocean.

All this will be done amid high waves and winds reaching 130km/h. “It’s the worst part of the ocean worldwide,” Sloane says. “People don’t go there unless they have to.”

With the net in place, the iceberg will be attached to two supertankers. The tankers will move at about 1.6km/h. Because they will have little ability to steer at such low speeds, each tanker will be led by tugboat. The operation will need to be insured by Lloyd’s of London in case the iceberg breaks apart en route, leaving dangerous debris in the path of other ships. The goal will be to follow the Antarctic circumpolar current eastward and then, at the right moment near Gough Island, deploy full force to switch over to the Benguela current, which will bring the iceberg upward toward SA’s western coast.

The journey will take an estimated 80 to 90 days. The anticipated melt rate is about 0.05m to 0.1m per day from each side and the base, which would result in a reduction in size of about 8% by arrival.

The final destination will be northwest of Cape Town, where the iceberg will run aground and sit amid the fairly cold, slow-moving Benguela Current, about 40km from land. There, Sloane’s team will hold the berg in place with a 1,000-ton mooring system, and, like the French artist Christo, wrap the entire underwater portion in a giant, 800-ton geotextile skirt designed to reduce wave impact and inhibit further melting. The skirt, expected to cost roughly $22m, will let fresh water pass through, creating a buffer of cold water, while keeping salt water out. As the iceberg gets smaller, it will be moved closer to shore.

To harvest the water, the team will ship earthmoving equipment, including grading and milling machines, to the iceberg via barge. The machines will be used to excavate a shallow saucer, which will help speed melt to anywhere from 60-million to 150-million litres a day of an icy slurry. The slush will be pumped into a rotating fleet of grocery-grade container ships.

Back on land, the slurry will be fed into a temporary pipe system and mixed with water from municipal reservoirs. Sloane believes the iceberg could supply Cape Town for a year before it becomes unstable and breaks apart.

“Nobody’s tried this, so there are going to be unexpected discoveries,” he says. Before even attempting the tow, the team will need a few months to perform a reduced environmental assessment for the government — reduced because Cape Town is still in crisis.

One problem may be the effect of parking a giant ice cube off Africa’s coast. “We have no idea what such a thing would do to all the atmospheric, oceanic ecosystem dynamics in the area,” says Marcello Vichi, a professor of oceanography at the University of Cape Town who is collaborating with Sloane’s team but has some reservations.

“We’d need to do a lot more research, but that’s where money comes in, and time.”

Alan Condron, who works at the Massachusetts-based Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and joined the project in May, will begin modelling impacts within the next months. He also plans to model melt rates and various towing routes, as well as the carbon footprint of hauling icebergs versus desalination. But there’s a limit to what these projections can achieve, he says. “At some point, you can throw all the modelling you have at it, but you just need someone to go out and do it.”

The price of delivering Antarctic water will be perhaps the biggest obstacle. Sloane says it would cost Cape Town about three times what it now pays for delivery of surface water. Critics within the Cape Town government say it would cost substantially more.

“This proposal was not considered suitable for Cape Town,” says Xanthea Limberg, a member of the mayoral committee for water and waste services. “Such a project is both complex and risky with an anticipated very high water cost. The greatest challenges pertained to containment and transportation of the melt water as well as its injection into the water supply system.”

Other officials say the world’s worsening water crisis, along with SA’s booming population and the local impact of climate change, require looking beyond traditional water sources.

“We do not have the luxury to discard options,” says Dhesigen Naidoo, CEO of SA’s Water Research Commission, a nonprofit funded by the country’s water tax. “An iceberg is 99% pure water, and you have the prospect of that sitting on your doorstep in a giant chunk that you can tap into. It’s a terrific idea.”

Time is running out for SA to order an iceberg for delivery in 2019.

Sloane has put more than $100,000 of his own money into the Southern Ice Project. “If you’d asked me 10 years ago, I probably would have said this was crazy, but now the time is right,” he says, sitting in the lounge at the InterContinental Paris Le Grand Hotel, where he is staying.

Cape Town, he points out, is by far the most conveniently located city for a pioneer tow, given its relative proximity to Antarctica and the path of the Benguela current, but he believes icebergs may eventually be pulled to Perth, Australia, and Santiago, Chile. “And if you can get it to Cape Town, you can get it to Namibia and maybe as far as Angola.”

For now, Sloane is focused on his continent, where cities and towns across several nations are running dry. “I promise you, the water situation in some parts of Africa is getting worse all the time. It’s certainly not getting better,” he says. “Twenty or 30 years from now, I think towing icebergs will be a regular thing.”

