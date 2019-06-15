US farmers may harvest hemp as China trade war drags on

Haysville — A growing number of US farmers battered by low grain prices and the threat of a prolonged trade war with China are seeking salvation in a plant that until recently was illegal: hemp.

A cousin of cannabis plants that produce marijuana, hemp is used in products ranging from food to building materials and cannabidiol, or CBD oil, which is being touted as a treatment for everything from sleeplessness to acne to heart disease.

Interest in hemp picked up with the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill in December, which removed hemp from the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s (FDA) list of controlled substances and put it under the oversight of the US department of agriculture (USDA). Unlike marijuana, industrial hemp doesn’t contain enough of the psycho-active chemical THC to give users a high.

The new rules call for the USDA to award hemp-planting licences to farmers but the agency has not yet regulated the process, meaning individual states are still issuing them.

Industrial hemp plantings this year could double from the 78,176 acres seeded in 2018, said Eric Steenstra, president of advocacy group Vote Hemp. In 2017, 10,405ha were planted on pilot programmes authorised under the 2014 farm bill.

The US hemp market is growing along with supply. US sales of hemp reached $1.1bn in 2018 and are projected to reach $1.9bn by 2022, according to Vote Hemp and the Hemp Business Journal, a trade publication.

The profit potential is high: a good yield of food-grade hemp, for instance, can net farmers about $750 per acre, said Ken Anderson, founder of Wisconsin-based hemp processor Legacy Hemp. Hemp seeds can be baked into bread or sprinkled onto cereal or salads. “That’s a profit that blows corn and wheat and everything else out of the water,” he said.

By comparison, soybeans bring in $150 or less per acre, and sales of the US crop to China have fallen sharply since the onset of the trade war last year.

Before they can cash in on hemp, however, US farmers must learn the science of producing an unfamiliar crop and wrestle with shifting regulations and other uncertainties.

“Nobody has any experience whatsoever,” said Rick Gash, businessman in Kansas, who plans to grow his first-ever hemp crop on a horse pasture on his old family property.

New frontier for regulation

CBD oil, which is concentrated in the hemp plant’s flowers, made up an estimated 23% of hemp sales in 2017, according to the Hemp Business Journal.

While the USDA oversees hemp planting, regulation of hemp products mostly falls to the FDA. Though the agency has not approved food and supplements containing CBD, such products are widely available and the agency has done little to curtail their sales.

Furthermore, the FDA mainly has jurisdiction over commerce between states, meaning products developed and sold locally in states that have more tolerant laws for hemp products is legal.

“To date, the FDA has only gone after people making aggressive claims — cancer treatment claims, AIDS treatment claims and the like,” said attorney Jonathan Havens, former FDA regulatory counsel and current co-chair of cannabis law practice at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr.