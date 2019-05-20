Protector report on Gupta-linked Vrede farm ‘unconstitutional’

The high court in Pretoria has set aside public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on the Guptas' Vrede diary farm project, declaring it unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

The court delivered its judgment on Monday after hearing the two cases by the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution and the DA, against the report together in 2018.

The court found that Mkhwebane failed in her duties under both the Public Protector Act as well as under the constitution in investigating and reporting on the dairy farm project.

The leaked e-mails that showed the Gupta family had significant control over the farm contract between Estina, a company linked to the family, and the Free State agriculture department, did not form part of the public protector’s investigation of the project.