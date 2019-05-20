Google suspension of business is a blow to Huawei

The Trump administration added Huawei Technologies to a trade blacklist on Thursday, immediately enacting restrictions that will make it extremely difficult for the company to do business with US counterparts.

On Friday, the US commerce department said it is considering scaling back restrictions on Huawei to “prevent the interruption of existing network operations and equipment”. It was not immediately clear on Sunday whether Huawei’s access to mobile software would be affected.

The extent to which Huawei will be hurt by the US government’s blacklist is not yet known as its global supply chain assesses the impact. Chip experts have questioned Huawei’s ability to continue to operate without help from the US.

Details of the specific services affected by the suspension are still being discussed internally at Google, according to the source. Huawei attorneys are also studying the impact of the blacklist, a Huawei spokesperson said on Friday.

Chipmakers including Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx and Broadcom have told their employees they will not supply critical software and components to Huawei until further notice, Bloomberg reported late on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx and Broadcom did not immediately respond to requests for comments on the Bloomberg report.

Representatives of the US commerce department did not immediately comment.

Popular apps

Huawei will continue to have access to the version of the Android operating system available through the open source licence, known as Android Open Source Project (AOSP), that is available free to anyone who wishes to use it. There are about 2.5-billion active Android devices worldwide, according to Google.

However, Google will stop providing Huawei with access, technical support and collaboration involving its proprietary apps and services going forward, the source said.

Huawei has said it has spent the last few years preparing a contingency plan by developing its own technology in case it is blocked from using Android. Some of this technology is already being used in products sold in China, the company has said.

In an interview with Reuters in March, Eric Xu, rotating chair of Huawei, struck a defiant note in anticipation of retaliatory actions by US companies. “No matter what happens, the Android community does not have any legal right to block any company from accessing its open-source licence,” he said.

Popular Google apps such as Gmail, YouTube and the Chrome browser that are available through Google’s Play Store will disappear from future Huawei handsets as those services are not covered by the open source licence and require a commercial agreement with Google.

But users of existing Huawei devices who have access to the Google Play Store will still be able to download app updates provided by Google. Apps such as Gmail are updated through the store, unlike operating system updates, which are typically handled by phone manufacturers and telecoms carriers, which the blacklist could affect, the source said.

The impact is expected to be minimal in the Chinese market. Most Google mobile apps are banned in China, where alternatives are offered by domestic competitors such as Tencent and Baidu.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said the ministry has noticed the report and will look into it and pay attention to developments.

“At the same time, China supports Chinese companies to use legal weapons to defend their legitimate rights,” he added.

Huawei’s European business, its second-biggest market, could be hit as Huawei licenses these services from Google in Europe.

“Having those apps is critical for smartphone makers to stay competitive in regions like Europe,” said Geoff Blaber, vice-president of research, CCS Insight.

Reuters