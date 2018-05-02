They further insist that if the NPA had conducted “an objective and unbiased investigation” it would have discovered that the “flow of funds” evidence it used to freeze the Gupta assets was “entirely innocent” and can be explained.

These “innocent explanations” relate specifically to evidence that Estina’s sole director paid millions to the Gupta-linked Oakbay‚ Annex Distribution and Aerohaven companies.

In an affidavit filed at the Bloemfontein High Court‚ acting Oakbay CEO Ronica Ragavan says the NPA’s latest successful bid to restrain Gupta-linked assets is the second attempt by the state “to gain control of the assets” on the grounds that the family of their associates “had some or other alleged complicity in alleged unlawful activities surrounding the Vrede Integrated Dairy Project”.

According to Ragavan‚ following an application for the reconsideration of the freezing of R220m in assets identified as the “proceeds of crime” or “instrumentality of an offense” earlier this year‚ the Bloemfontein High Court reversed the bulk of the original order.

‘Pool account’

Judge Fouche Jordaan found that, although certain Gupta-linked transactions may be suspicious‚ it was not shown that Atul Gupta or any Gupta entities got money directly from the Estina project in the Free State. He relied on evidence produced by the Bank of Baroda‚ which fought to reverse the Asset Forfeiture Unit’s (AFU) freezing of its current account with Nedbank‚ which it uses to serve 800 clients — 750 of which are not Gupta-linked.

The bank produced records showing there was no evidence that money deposited into the Estina account had flowed directly to Atul Gupta or other Gupta entities. Essentially‚ it appeared the state had incorrectly relied on “pool account” transactions to make a case that the Guptas had directly benefited from the Estina project.

Jordaan slated the AFU’s claims that certain payments to Gupta companies Oakbay and Aerohaven were linked to the Estina project, saying, “There’s no rationale and rational basis for concluding that the amounts paid to Oakbay and Aerohaven stem from the Estina deposit‚ and not other deposits”.

Ragavan now argues that it appears the only reason the state was successful in getting the first Estina freezing order was because it was bought ex parte [in the interests of one side only] — and the individuals and companies targeted were not given a chance to defend themselves.

Just more than a month after Jordaan reversed the first order‚ the state again successfully applied for the freezing of various Gupta-linked assets it claims are linked to its Estina case. Again‚ this application was brought without the Gupta entities being notified — and‚ again‚ they are fighting for its reversal.

The state argued that the assets constituted “realisable property” which could be confiscated once the Gupta family members and associates were convicted of the criminal charges they face in relation to the Estina “scam”. The confiscation of the property would be a way of “paying back” the benefits of the crimes the Gupta family and associates were found guilty of — if they were found guilty. Key to such an order is the state showing it has a “reasonable prospect” of getting that conviction.

But Ragavan insists that much of the NPA’s case in freezing the Gupta-linked assets is built on evidence already rejected by Jordaan. She accuses the NPA of “doggedly” relying on transactions that flowed from the Bank of Baroda’s Nedbank “pool account” — rather than the specific Estina account — as proof that Gupta entities received cash from the Estina project.

She also disputes that Estina director Kamal Vasram paid Oakbay more than R11m as part of the Gupta involvement in the dairy project‚ and insists this money was “repayments” for loans and advances given to Vasram from 2012 to 2013. She has produced bank statements she says prove that Vasram used these loans to make payments to Estina.

Ragavan makes similar claims in relation to the R8.9m paid by Vasram to the Gupta-linked Aerohaven company. Again‚ she says bank statements prove that this money was the repayment of loans or advances.

The NPA is expected to file its response to the reconsideration application in the coming days. It is opposing the application.