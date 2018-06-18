Personal costs order is ‘interference in functioning of public protector’, says Busisiwe Mkhwebane

If the court were to grant a personal costs order in the review application of the Vrede Dairy Farm report against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, it would be "aiding and abetting" the DA in interfering with her office, Mkhwebane says.

In an answering affidavit filed by Mkhwebane in response to the DA’s review application of the controversial report, she says that would be "both unconstitutional and criminal."

The DA and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) have both taken the report, which has widely been described as a whitewash, on review. Both the DA and Casac have asked that punitive costs be awarded against her.

"A personal costs order against me is, in effect, an interference with the functioning of the public protector. Section 181(4) of the Constitution prohibits any person from interfering with the functioning of the public protector. So does the Public Protector Act, which makes such interference a criminal offence," Mkhwebane says in the answering affidavit.

Mkhwebane has already once been ordered to pay parts of the costs in her personal capacity in the review application of the Absa/Ciex report.

Mkhwebane has applied to the Constitutional Court for direct access or, alternatively, direct leave to appeal against the judgment of the Absa report. She indicates in the affidavit that she has also applied to the Supreme Court of Appeal, on condition that the Constitutional Court would prefer the matter to be heard there.

She said the costs order would adversely and directly affect the public protector exercising her constitutional power and functions without fear, favour or prejudice.