National

Personal costs order is ‘interference in functioning of public protector’, says Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Both the DA and Casac have asked that punitive costs be awarded against the public protector

18 June 2018 - 17:13 Claudi Mailovich
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUPPLIED
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUPPLIED

If the court were to grant a personal costs order in the review application of the Vrede Dairy Farm report against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, it would be "aiding and abetting" the DA in interfering with her office, Mkhwebane says.

In an answering affidavit filed by Mkhwebane in response to the DA’s review application of the controversial report, she says that would be "both unconstitutional and criminal."

The DA and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) have both taken the report, which has widely been described as a whitewash, on review. Both the DA and Casac have asked that punitive costs be awarded against her.

"A personal costs order against me is, in effect, an interference with the functioning of the public protector. Section 181(4) of the Constitution prohibits any person from interfering with the functioning of the public protector. So does the Public Protector Act, which makes such interference a criminal offence," Mkhwebane says in the answering affidavit.

Mkhwebane has already once been ordered to pay parts of the costs in her personal capacity in the review application of the Absa/Ciex report.

Mkhwebane has applied to the Constitutional Court for direct access or, alternatively, direct leave to appeal against the judgment of the Absa report. She indicates in the affidavit that she has also applied to the Supreme Court of Appeal, on condition that the Constitutional Court would prefer the matter to be heard there.

She said the costs order would adversely and directly affect the public protector exercising her constitutional power and functions without fear, favour or prejudice.

A bad week for Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Legal faux pas have stalked public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane since she succeeded Thuli Madonsela
News & Fox
3 days ago

TIM COHEN: Mkhwebane utterly lacks Madonsela’s common sense

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane lacks common sense, Zille finding shows
Opinion
3 days ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Why do South Africans refuse to see the failings of their political leaders?

'Politicians use their positions and access to resources to amass wealth. When exposed, they declare it fake news and attack the media'
Politics
13 hours ago

Jackson Mthembu opposes removal of public protector

The ANC chief whip questions the wisdom of those pursuing the ousting of Busisiwe Mkhwebane on the basis that several of her reports had been ...
National
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The lights are likely to stay on on Monday night, ...
National
2.
Personal costs order is ‘interference in ...
National
3.
Dams feeding City of Cape Town rise to nearly 38% ...
National
4.
NUM open to inflation-linked wage hike at Eskom
National / Labour

Related Articles

HRC halted probe into Helen Zille’s tweet as the matter was taken to court
National

Helen Zille's colonialism tweet ‘violated Constitution’
National

Zille wants national task team to manage Cape Town’s water crisis
National

It is national government’s responsibility to deliver water, Mmusi Maimane says
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.